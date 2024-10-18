Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after buying an additional 881,611 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,682,000 after acquiring an additional 795,987 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.74. 1,472,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,342. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

