Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

