Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $89,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $51.68. 652,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,538,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

