VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 2.9% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,354,000 after acquiring an additional 436,853 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $251.58 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

