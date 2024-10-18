Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 15141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

