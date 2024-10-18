VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 5.7% in September

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

EGY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. 571,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,186. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

