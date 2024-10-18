V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,594,000 after purchasing an additional 317,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,728,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.41. 326,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.