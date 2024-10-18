V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,756.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.60. The company had a trading volume of 200,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,457. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.77. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.