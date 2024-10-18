V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 146,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.41. The company had a trading volume of 135,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,919. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.36 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.06 and a 200 day moving average of $213.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

