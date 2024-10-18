V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 3,065 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 118,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $79.52. 1,153,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,636,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.52.

Get Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.