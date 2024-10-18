V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 2,746 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,516,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after buying an additional 173,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $588,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,906. The company has a market cap of $190.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.