V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after buying an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after buying an additional 824,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,185,000 after buying an additional 409,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $190.90. 182,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,712. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

