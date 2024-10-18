V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1,195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,800 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,440,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,915,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $386,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.36. 876,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

