USDB 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.55 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. USDB has a market capitalization of $226.20 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDB has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 227,532,278 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 227,728,248.66550252. The last known price of USDB is 0.99824081 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $6,937,821.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

