US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 320258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

US Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of US Foods by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,073,000 after buying an additional 566,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,383,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,111,000 after buying an additional 500,129 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,069,000 after buying an additional 2,064,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of US Foods by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,528,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,940,000 after purchasing an additional 567,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

