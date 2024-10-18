Uquid Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $207,617.36 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.31 million and $207,617.36 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00005073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

