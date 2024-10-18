Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Director Erez Chimovits Acquires 825,000 Shares

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) Director Erez Chimovits bought 825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,554,873 shares in the company, valued at $77,432,841. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Upstream Bio Trading Down 0.1 %

Upstream Bio stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

Upstream Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.