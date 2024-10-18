Unizen Price Hits $0.0774 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Unizen has a total market cap of $45.64 million and $933,871.60 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unizen has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,104,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

