United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Announces Earnings Results

United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.
United Tennessee Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of UNTN stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.
About United Tennessee Bankshares
