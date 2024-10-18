United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Announces Earnings Results

United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

United Tennessee Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UNTN stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

Get United Tennessee Bankshares alerts:

About United Tennessee Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

See Also

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, savings, NOW, passbook savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Tennessee Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.