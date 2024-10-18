United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

PRKS traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $53.15. 105,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.01.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,411.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at $35,695.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $390,000.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

