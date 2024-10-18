United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $135.57. The company had a trading volume of 310,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 106.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

