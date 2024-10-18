United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $680,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $281,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

