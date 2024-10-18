United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
United Internet Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.
United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.42%.
About United Internet
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
