United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

United Airlines stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $74.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 54.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

