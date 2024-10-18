United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $100.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in United Airlines by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in United Airlines by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in United Airlines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

