Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

UNB opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.76. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

