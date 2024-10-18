UMA (UMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $82.82 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $244.21 million and approximately $82.82 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00004140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,772,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,760,194 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

