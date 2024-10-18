Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60-23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.71.

Shares of ULTA opened at $371.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.43. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

