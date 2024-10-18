Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $10,428,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.71.

ULTA stock opened at $371.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.43. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

