UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. UDR accounts for 2.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $176,137,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 115.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,096 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 17.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,463 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 22.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of UDR by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,211,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,151,000 after acquiring an additional 887,060 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. 99,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 414.64%.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

