UBS Group Increases Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $216.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $215.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

Get Allstate alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $195.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.17 and its 200-day moving average is $173.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $95,764,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 3,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,417,000 after purchasing an additional 405,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Allstate by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 340,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after buying an additional 300,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,909,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.