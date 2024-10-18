Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $114.00 at UBS Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.51.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $79.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,989,955. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

