U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE USB opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.34.

View Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.