Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. 28,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 148,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,479,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,010.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,890 shares of company stock worth $408,444 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,155 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter worth $4,232,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $3,047,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

