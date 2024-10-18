Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells $397,934.90 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 15,394 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $397,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,672,024.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Todd Harris sold 10,035 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $243,950.85.

On Monday, September 30th, Todd Harris sold 500 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Todd Harris sold 600 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $14,406.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. 176,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,106. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

