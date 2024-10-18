Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $431.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

