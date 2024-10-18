Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 523 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,483,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.