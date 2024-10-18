Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $313,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.66 and a one year high of $77.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

