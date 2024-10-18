Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,635 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $90.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

