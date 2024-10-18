TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after purchasing an additional 472,944 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,339,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,176,000 after acquiring an additional 122,015 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in AECOM by 15.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,464,000 after acquiring an additional 235,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 258,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $108.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

