TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 216,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $142.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $99.37 and a one year high of $143.51. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

