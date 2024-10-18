TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $926,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT opened at $140.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.