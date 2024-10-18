TruWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 274.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $70.74 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.