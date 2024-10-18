TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.37 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

