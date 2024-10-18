TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 715,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $17,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

UCON opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

