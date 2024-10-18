TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $56.25 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,001 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $56,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.10 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

