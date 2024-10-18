TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.75 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $412.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

