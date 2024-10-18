TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE FCX opened at $47.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

