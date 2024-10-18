TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XSVM. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSVM opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $796.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

