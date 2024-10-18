TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,536 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 352,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,126,000 after purchasing an additional 194,714 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 174,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

